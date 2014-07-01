CS Rose Solar Plumbing Provides Saniflo Repairs, Installations and Servicing

Leeds, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2014 --Customizing and upgrading the bathroom does not necessarily require large and extensive plumbing renovation, this is the message sent by a local plumbing company in Leeds as they introduce Saniflo products to their clients. CS Solar Plumbing shared the good news to all homeowners in Leeds and nearby areas who wish to install bathroom facilities but have a hard time due to several plumbing issues. According to their website, Saniflorepairsleeds.co.uk, Saniflo products enable the construction of an extra shower room, kitchen or utility facility on “hard to plumb” locations. “Hard to plumb” locations are areas where an operation would be impractical and expensive because of the conventional large-bore, gravity drained pipe work. When this occurs, homeowners are often left with no choice but to abandon the project or spend a large amount of money for a small upgrade. However, Saniflo products provide homeowners more options for their home improvement needs without paying a lot due to their small size yet efficient design. Homeowners can freely choose the exact area that they want to build the bathroom without being hampered by the conditions of the existing pipe work. The company provides a wide variety of Saniflo products which include external macerators, integral macerators, gray water pumps, twin motor macerators & pumps and condensate pumps. These products quietly pump waste and water vertically or horizontally, through small bore pipe work of just 22/32mm diameter to existing drainage. They also have licensed plumbers and engineers that provide Saniflo repairs, installations, servicing.



The applications of Saniflo products include en-suite shower rooms, under stairs cloakrooms, basement installations, loft or attic conversions, extensions, refurbishment, granny flats, facilities for the elderly, holiday homes, static caravans and chalets, temporary buildings, hotels and guest houses, facilities for the disabled, listed buildings, offices and other commercial locations and rest Homes. All products are guaranteed for two years.



About CS Rose Solar Plumbing

CS Rose Solar Plumbing is a local plumbing company in Leeds that specialize in the installation, repair, and maintenance of bathroom equipment especially Saniflo products. The company is located at 53 Skelton Road, Leeds, LS9 9EP. Their phone number is 07798 862 441.