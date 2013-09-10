CT-50 Workout Reviews Detail Tyler Brammlett's Cross Training

Central Point, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2013 --If you always wanted a beautiful body but weren't able to do what it takes to get there, perhaps you should take a look into The Cross-Training 50, also known as Tyler Bramlett's CT50 fitness program. Basically, CT-50 is a combination of 50 simple workouts that will determine your muscles to send fat-burning signals to your body, thus helping you get in shape without having to do exhausting cardio training or take slimming pills or subject yourself to frustrating diets.



A Step-by-Step CT50 Review



The CT50 program consists of 50 workouts which can be performed at home, without the need of any special equipment. The 50 routines are grouped into five levels of difficulty, each level being more challenging than the previous one. This is why the program should be followed as such, starting with the simple movements that belong to Level 1 and working your way to the top as your body becomes ready for the superior level.



Advancing to a superior level is done only when you are ready. This is why each level ends with a "Challenge Workout" that enables you to check on your progress. You'll be able to assess your performance yourself and you'll know when you're ready to move on to the next level. If you don't feel ready, you can repeat the first level workouts until you get in better shape and become ready for a more difficult routine.



By the end of Level 1 you should already notice an improvement in your physical shape, as your fat will start to vanish little by little. You'll also notice that you'll be able to do things that were impossible for you before such as bending to lift up a heavy bag or climbing the stairs without so many breaks.



The time needed to complete the program is entirely up to you. Each workout in the program takes 20 minutes to complete. It's your choice if you want to only do three workouts per week or push it up to five. You can repeat the workouts for as many times as you see fit before advancing to a superior level. This it the beauty of CT50: it doesn't push you into forcing your limits. The exercise movements are chained in such a way that they send "transformation signals" to the body even from the start, so you'll become better with each and every time you repeat them.



Almost every CT50 review out there will tell you that the program is suitable for anyone, regardless their fitness level or flexibility. Even people who have suffered accidents and are currently recovering can join CT-50 and work out their way through the five levels of the program.



You don't need a personal trainer to help you through the CT-50 program, as it comes with a complete manual that will walk you through all the steps and workouts. To make everything even more clear, when you join CT50 you also get 50 follow along videos, so you can just play those videos and follow what you see on the screen. You don't have to memorize complicated workout sequences before being able to execute them correctly.



Tyler Bramlett also created a series of printable wall charts, so you can simply print those out and stick them on your walls, in case you don't fancy following up the videos. In order to keep your motivation up, you can use the CT50 workout score sheets which will help you track your progress. By using these sheets on your challenge workouts, you'll clearly see when you're ready to move up one level. Every CT50 review out there considers these score sheets as being great motivational tools. Indeed, it feels good to know you're on the right track.



When you join the program, you'll also get comprehensive instructional videos that will show you what are the most common mistakes people make and how to avoid them in order to get the most out of your efforts.



The best part of CT-50 is that it comes with a 60-day money back guarantee. This is a big positive, because you can go through all five levels in this time frame and decide whether or not it helped you get the body you desire. If it didn't work for you, you simply ask for a refund and go on with your life, as you haven't lost anything.



