Menomonee Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2014 --Connected Technology Solutions (CTS), the healthcare and patient check-in kiosk design experts, today announced Marc Avallone has joined the company as its new Vice President of North American Sales & Business Development. In this role, Avallone will be responsible for driving growth and customer success in the service provider, enterprise, channel and federal sales markets.



A healthcare industry veteran, Avallone has more than 20 years of experience in generating sales growth with successful companies in the healthcare and pharmacy industries, most recently with McKesson Pharmacy Systems & Automation. Avallone is focused on developing and leading a best-in-class sales organization and increasing the customer base while driving new business.



"Marc comes to CTS with extensive experience in the healthcare distribution market, and is excellent in translating customer needs into winning solutions. We're excited to introduce Marc to our family of customers," said Sandy Nix, President of CTS.



Prior to joining CTS, Avallone held senior positions for McKesson Corporation, a global leader in pharmaceutical, medical supplies and healthcare information technologies. While with McKesson, Avallone received multiple Sales Achievement Awards, the High Impact award and multiple President Club awards. Avallone holds a Bachelor of Science degree from La Salle University.



About CTS

CTS is the leader in patient check-in kiosk design. Clients include Johns Hopkins, Kaiser and Cleveland Clinic. CTS provides certified and approved hardware as well as offering HL7-compliant software solutions. Major EMR support features Epic. Visit CTS at upcoming HIMSS 2014 in booth 2431 (see http://tinyurl.com/himssCTS). Call 262-242-6100 and ask for Danaz to schedule a meeting with Marc.