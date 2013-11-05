CTS Connected Technology Solutions and CustomAmerica Partnering in Self-Service and Kiosk Industry

Menomonee Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2013 --Connected Technology Solutions will be exhibiting at the CETWorld tradeshow in New York this week in conjunction with Custom America in Booth 337. Come visit and see the latest in healthcare technology for patient check-in and the leading print technology.



"This is part of a larger partnership with CTS Kiosk and Custom America marketing the leading healthcare solution for patient check-in and customer flow technology", said Craig Keefner media manager for CTS. "The Custom America print solutions are a perfect match for our leading Patient Check-In solution. Custom printers are the best solution available in the healthcare market."



CTS Kiosk serves a wide range of clients in the healthcare market and the privacy and access requirements such as HIPAA, ADA and PCI in those markets demands the best technology be utilized. EMR systems such as Epic Systems, GE, Allscripts, Cerner, McKesson and others are examples.



CTS and QuadraMed are also sponsors of the DSA Awards gathering at the Hard Rock Times Square which are being held in conjunction with CETWorld in NYC this week.



About CTS Connected Technology Solutions

CTS Connected Technology Solutions (http://www.connectedts.com) is a leading interactive kiosk design and creative marketing company. Major focus markets include the Healthcare Kiosk market and Retail kiosk market. CTS deploys and supports the most extensive platform options of any kiosk manufacturer with a Design for Decor emphasis. CTS units meet or exceed ADA requirements. Founded in 2002, CTS headquarters are located in the Milwaukee area with additional sales offices throughout the U.S.



Follow us on Twitter athttp://twitter.com/ctskiosk and http://twitter.com/PatientKiosk, and Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ConnectedTS.



About Custom America

CUSTOM provides the widest range of kiosk and ticket printers and thermal printing mechanisms for ATMs, PhotoKiosks, Recycling Kiosks, Airport check-in, baggage and Self-Service equipment, together with the possibility to offer customized and innovative solutions to the Customers.



See more at: http://www.cetworld.com/exhibitors_detail.asp?ID=13601#sthash.h9thRxJP.dpuf



Related Links:

http://www.cetworld.com

http://www.customamerica.com

http://www.connectedts.com

http://www.patientkiosk.com