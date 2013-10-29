CTS Kiosk and QuadraMed Sponsoring DSA Awards Party at CETWorld NYC

Menomonee Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2013 --Connected Technology Solutions (CTS Kiosk) and QuadraMed are proud to sponsor the Digital Screenmedia Crown Awards to be held in conjunction with the Customer Engagement World tradeshow. Join us at the Hard Rock Cafe Times Square in New York City for the DSA Party at Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW)on November 6 from 5:30-8:30 pm. The DSA Crown Awards, recognize the impact of excellent content in out-of-home environments through the use of digital signage, self-service kiosks, and mobile technology.



The registration link is

http://www.digitalscreenmedia.org/dsa-party-at-cetw-2013



The party will feature:



o Crown Award winners

o DJ

o Buffet dinner

o Open wine & beer bar

o Coffee & dessert station



Free Tablets



QuadraMed and CTS will both be giving away tablet PCs during our prize drawing. Tickets are now available for purchase:



o DSA User Members: $25

o All other DSA Members: $75

o Non-Members: $100



Note: DSA User Membership is free to organizations that qualify (consumer brands as well as venue owners such as retailers, banks, restaurants, hotels, government, etc.)



Marquee Sponsor:



Connected Technology Solutions (CTS) is your complete brand experience partner that engineers, builds, installs and supports interactive and digital signage projects for some of the most demanding and exciting companies throughout the United States. While at CETW stop by the Custom America booth # 337 and see the revolutionary Patient Passport Express.

o http://www.connectedts.com

o http://www.cetworld.com/exhibitors_detail.asp?ID=13601

o http://www.patientkiosk.com



Additional Sponsors



QuadraMed http://www.quadramed.com



About QuadraMed

QuadraMed® is a leading provider of award-winning healthcare software and services that improve the safety, quality, and efficiency of patient care. Founded in 1993, QuadraMed provides proven, flexible solutions that help make their clients successful by streamlining processes, increasing productivity, and driving positive clinical outcomes.



QuadraMed's innovative Enterprise Self-Service (ESS) solutions deliver a consistent, superior patient experience across point-of-service, web, and mobile channels. The result--improved patient satisfaction, increased collections, and enhanced efficiency.

See http://quadramed.com/Solutions---Services.aspx