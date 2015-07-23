Cult Comedy Stars 'Basil Fawlty' and 'Manuel' Reunited in London

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2015 --Actors John Cleese and Andrew Sachs have joined forces for the signing of a brand new official 'Fawlty Towers' limited edition print, 'Manuel and the missing door!' published by 'The Original Memorabilia Company'.



London's Museum of Comedy provided the backdrop for John Cleese and Andrew Sachs to reunite for this never to be repeated signing of just 500 archival quality lithographs.



Notorious for their crazy antics on the highly successful show Fawlty Towers, which earned cult status in the 70's, hilarious Basil Fawlty and Manuel are part of British entertainment history and are still watched and loved today by viewers around the globe today.



The hilarious moment from the episode 'The Builders' where Basil leaves Manuel in charge, only to return to yet another disaster, has now been captured in print forever, with only 500 lucky collectors being able to secure one of these wonderful display pieces.



Printed to a professional art quality standard, each of the 500 limited edition prints (http://www.originalmemorabilia.co.uk/ShowDetails.asp?id=622) are personally signed by Cleese and Sachs, making the print a real collector's piece for any fan of British comedy. The prints can be purchased framed or unframed and are individually numbered and beautifully titled in gold block, giving a gold leaf finish.



The Original Memorabilia Company's Peter Spicer commented "We are very excited that Mr Cleese and Mr Sachs have joined forces with us for this official signing. They were clearly delighted to see each other and were a joy to be around. The lithographs are really something special and we're thrilled to be the exclusive retailer of this unique memorabilia."



For complete authentication, the Original Memorabilia Company provide a Document of Ownership and Certificate of Authenticity with every edition purchased, with worldwide delivery available for overseas fans.



For further information or to purchase a print online, please visit http://www.originalmemorabilia.co.uk



