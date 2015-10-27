San Bruno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2015 --A new book states that the ancient astronomy of the Vedic and the Maya cultures has proved to be an enormous embarrassment to modern science. It asks, "How could a primitive people discover gigantic cycles of time periods into the billions of years? And how could ancient scientists in former times formulate the super-accurate chronology of the Maya which equaled the accuracy of our modern atomic clocks?" The book by Thomas K. Dietrich entitled, "Culture of Astronomy" discusses how modern science does not present or teach the past history of stone-age astronomy which defeats their theories of progress and human evolution from apes and animal origins. Further, ancient cosmology presents a worldview of cosmic-equality where we are all sapient beings interconnected throughout the universe to Cosmic Wisdom as one people and 'children of One God'.



Dietrich has traveled the globe preforming on-site investigations at holy energy sites after spending a lifetime of studying ancient records, world views, and culture. He has found that all ancient civilizations begin with their appreciation of the mechanisms and principles of astronomy which leads them directly to other sciences, philosophy, and religion. Astronomy is the mother of science. The cycles of astronomy contain the history of the world. Cosmic myth is written upon the constellations in the sky. Geologic upheavals of flood, fire, drought, and ice are assigned to the signs of the zodiac.



Astronomy developed the "scientific method" of long-term observation, recordation within a calibrated setting of wooden and stone markers, continual review, and adjusted by more sky-watching and record-keeping prior to attempting to formulate theories and conclusions. We may understand that cycles dictate the origins of great ages of time, and that myths such as Atlas, Uranus, and the Titians are cosmic in nature. Cosmic physics also creates numbers, geometry, and proportion. Secret societies have used the fundamentals of the science of astronomy as the basis of their rituals, architecture, knowledge, and esoteric secrets.



Fran Lewis on Good Reads writes, "This book is more than just a discussion of astronomy and astronomical phenomena. It presents information that can be used in discussion groups, science classes in college, study groups and even dinner parties to stimulate some very interesting discussions. The book includes the origin of number, geometry, science, law and religion. It includes research done by many historians based on the subject matter included in each of the chapters. So, what did this non-science oriented reviewer learn from reading this book. Quite a bit I might add and that is what I want to share with you."



Kirkus Reviews, "Many great scholars have agreed that mathematics, geometry, and astronomy are the common language of humankind. Dietrich lays out a grammar of that common language. In 10 fast-paced, well-illustrated chapters, the guide ranges from the designs of temples in Angkor Wat and Tikal to the commonalities of origin myths in ancient Greek, Hebrew and Egyptian literatures. Dietrich contends that astronomical concepts and applications formed the foundation of the ancient cultures he studies. It's a thought-provoking thesis and presents ancient cosmological knowledge in accessible terms."



Cinematographer and audience of the YouTube posting remarked, "You are able to present complicated concepts in simple language that everyone can understand."



About Thomas Karl Dietrich

Dietrich is a stone-figure carver, artisan, and antiquarian scholar studying culture, science, and religion of the past. He has written three books: "Eartholder, The Origin of Culture, Culture of Astronomy," and is currently finishing a book about earth-energy called "Temple of Heaven and Earth." Thomas has appeared on 40 radio talk-shows and 3 television programs. He has traveled to investigate ancient holy energy sites in Egypt, Jordon, Israel, Palestine, Greece, Malta, Corsica, Sardinia, Europe, Scandinavia, England, Scotland, Ireland, North America, Middle America, and South America.



Contact:

Thomas Karl Dietrich

atlas@cosmomyth.com

650-952-4535 land line



Information:

To purchase Culture of Astronomy on Amazon visit http://www.amazon.com/Culture-Astronomy--Geometry-Science-Religion/dp/1935098756/ref=sr_1_1_title_0_main?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1318452899&sr=1-1



Websites:

www.cosmomyth.com

www.donohoememorials.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CmiSxf4sn4

http://www.cosmomyth.com/quakestar/



Social Media

http://www.cosmomyth.com/Review%20by%20Fran%20Lewis.html

http://grail-star.blogspot.com/

http://www.blogtalkradio.com/middayconversations/2011/10/04/author-thomas-karl-dietrich-ron-roecker-on-conversations

https://www.mixcloud.com/PyramidOne/thomas-karl-dietrich-astrology-philosophy-old-vs-new-sun-20-07-2014/