IMPACT: AWAKEN II, the Immersive Culture Transformation Course Gets Its Second Edition in Bali

Seminyak, Bali -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2016 --After its first edition taking Bali by storm, IMPACT: AWAKEN is back once again at W Hotel Bali at the end of this month, powered by SmartMinds. On August 27 and 28, from 9am to 6pm, people can immerse themselves in two days of intensive learning, packed with six all-embracing workshops, tailored for both personal and professional growth.



Every workshop is remarkably interactive, enticing people to share their own personal experiences from their own work sphere or even intimate moments, all of which become a crucial part of the narrative of the content being delved into. Thus, this second edition of IMPACT: AWAKEN becomes a brand new experience even for those who attended the pilot event last month.



"I've attended a few personal development workshops before, but nothing ever clicked in such deep levels," says Adrian Reed, the Australian entrepreneur and founder of Motel Mexicola, a trendsetting Mexican venue in Bali. "And every time it's a different feeling. The insight you get from the interaction with people from all around the world and different industries is mind-blowing. You walk away a changed man".



There will be once again a wide variety of high-vibrational plated foods, timely catered to everyone during both days, alongside flavourful fresh cold-pressed juices to keep all guests highly energised throughout the day. The multisensory experience comes full circle with the addition of custom lighting and essential oils, which intrinsically relate to the seven human chakras.



Due to high demand, SmartMinds is now offering a payment plan to accommodate those who are widely interested in participating in this second edition of their 360-transformational journey at the end of this month. With this plan, you are able to make the first payment of USD$500 and another USD$500 in the following month. Online bookings can be done via TicketBase. Limited seats available.



About WebSmart Group

WebSmart.io helps businesses find innovative ways to grow through a deep insight on culture, leadership and marketing. With their knowledge-base brand SmartMinds, WebSmart expands one's consciousness to focus on further developing a high-performance culture within organisations through its most valuable assets: The People.