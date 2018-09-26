Cultured Meat Symposium Announces Cell-Based Meat Conference Planned for November 2018

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2018 --SVCMS, LLC, a San Francisco-based company focused on media and networking surrounding cell-based meat and future foods, announces a conference planned for this November 1st, to be held in San Francisco. The conference will feature speakers from the industry including scientists, researchers, key industry experts, writers, and investors. The conference, called the Cultured Meat Symposium, will be focused on inspiring tech entrepreneurs and investors to get involved in cell-based meats, plant-based meats, and future food technologies.



SVCMS is focused on bringing the world of cell-based meat and future food together. SVCMS has hosted, in conjunction with other groups, a range of organized events focused on these topics. In addition, SVCMS publishes a short-form podcast that invites industry experts to share their thoughts and ideas on the clean meat industry. The podcast is call the "Cultured Meat and Future Food" podcast can be found in iTunes and other podcast publishing platforms.



The Cultured Meat Symposium is to be held at Bespoke Events, an 18,000 square foot event space, in the Westfield San Francisco Centre. The event will feature speakers from the industry including researchers, businesspeople, writers, and investors. General Admission ticket costs are $300. The event will also include demonstrations from some of the industry's most recent developments. Attendees are invited to come and explore the exploding field of clean and cultured meat. There will be a networking event following the speakers and demonstrations at the end of the event.



