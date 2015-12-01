Culver City Film Festival Holds Second Annual Event

Culver City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2015 --The Culver City Film Festival presented by Cedars Sinai, a celebration of local talent in independent film, is now taking place their much-anticipated second festival to be held at the Culver City ArcLight Cinemas and the Mayme A. Clayton Library and Museum. The festival will take place from November 30th to December 5th. For screening information please visit http://www.culvercityfilmfestival.com Times and locations posted on the website. The festival is screening over 70 films from around the world. Please support the 2015 Culver City Film Festival Sponsors Cedars Sinai, Variety 411, Movie Maker Magazine, Writers Boot Camp, Production Hub, Ernest Packaging Solutions, Chapman Leonard Studio Equipment, ArcLight Cinemas, Chick-Fil-A 405 @Jefferson, and The Creative Index.



Submissions are closed, "Submissions are now closed for filmmakers we have been receiving submissions from all over the world," says Jon Gursha, Festival Director. Participants and other interested parties are encouraged to continue to check the website for submission information for 2016.



Entries can be submitted on The Culver City Film Festival website or on Film Freeway / submission services: http://www.culvercityfilmfestival.com



About The Culver City Film Festival

The Culver City Film Festival is designed to promote independent film and to recognize local talent in a city celebrated for its cinematic history and cultural depth. The organization is run by Festival Director, Jon Gursha, Program Director, Peter Greene, Marketing Director, Eric Vollweiler and Artistic Director Bill Wynn. The festival is operated by Film Marketing Services Inc. This is the second annual festival.