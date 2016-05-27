Culver Equipment Expands Operations with New Warehouse Consulting Offices

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2016 --Culver Equipment is expanding operations with the addition of a new building located at 3233 East Van Buren Street in Phoenix, Arizona.



"This building," says John Culver, president of Culver Equipment, "is essential for multiple reasons. Its central location provides convenience for our customers, plus we can offer conference space when we discuss projects with them. I'm excited because this is a big step in the development and growth of our company." This building will serve as headquarters for company management, along with the accounting and sales teams.



About Culver Equipment

Culver Equipment was founded in 1997 by John M. Culver. The company provides warehouse layout and design services and offers both new and used warehouse equipment, providing a clean and ready to use product in a timely manner. We approach each project as unique and believe each project has different needs and solutions.