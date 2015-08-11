Cumulus Global Gets CRN Next-Gen 250 Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2015 --CRN, the benchmark publication for technology VARs and integrators, has named Cumulus Global to the CRN 2015 Next-Gen 250. As the fourth consecutive honor, CRN recognizes Cumulus Global for its continued leadership role as a forward-thinking service provider. Businesses, local governments, nonprofits, and schools benefit from Cumulus Global's approach to cloud computing, mobility, and unified communications.



"We are more than honored to once again receive recognition from CRN," stated Cumulus Global CEO Allen Falcon. "Our ability to remain forward-thinking is, in large part, due to our customers, who trust us enough to share their goals and objectives. Our customers help us understand their evolving needs so that we can adapt, be ready, and outpace expectations when those needs arise."



Cumulus Global's focus on customers follows four key tenants. Enablement of businesses to leverage more effective technologies; Empowerment of individuals to perform their best, without IT barriers; Solutions with clear objectives and tangible results; Success for customers, as defined by the customer.



"Creative and agile solution providers are in demand now more than ever," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "Cumulus Global and the trailblazing solution providers honored in this year's CRN Next-Gen 250 list continue to innovate and evolve to meet market demands and have clearly established themselves as the next generation of leadership in the IT channel."



A sampling of the Next-Gen 250 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN and online at both http://www.crn.com and through the CRN Tech News App for iPad and Windows 8.