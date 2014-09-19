Cup 4 Cup Launches New Website to Provide Gluten Free Flour

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2014 --Cup 4 Cup is happy to announce the launching of their website that caters to people who are looking for gluten free options for themselves and their families. Their new website, Cup4cup.com, features different gluten free products which includes gluten free flour blends and baking mixes.The website has also included different recipes which include breakfast, sides, main, desserts, holidays and even mix variations. Another helpful feature is a store locator that allowscustomersto easily locate the nearest Cup 4 Cup store in their area. Contact information and social media links are also availablesuch as Facebook and Instagram. Interested guests can sign up for news and promotions.



Cup4cup.com also details the story of how Cup 4 Cup was founded by its owner Chef Lena Kwak. Chef Lena Kwak was inspired to start the company after she and her mentor Chef Thomas Keller witnessed the joy of a guest that has eaten Chef Lena’s gluten free brioche. According to their website, the company’s mission is to provide not only chef-grade but also great tasting gluten free flour that can be used to replace all-purpose flour and whole wheat flour in traditional recipes ranging from cookies to biscuits, cakes to quick breads, without noticing the difference. The launching of their website is another proof of their commitment as more people will get to know and have access to high quality gluten free products. As more people are looking for gluten free alternatives, there has been more and more increasing retailers of gluten free products but not all of them are of good quality. With this being said, the company desires to provide gluten free advocates a product that could meet their expectations and needs.



A lot of people are starting to avoid gluten rich foods such as bread and pasta due to its harmful effects to the body. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease caused by gluten which prompts the immune system to attack the lining of the small intestine. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye and barley.



About Cup 4 Cup

Cup 4 Cup provides quality gluten free flour and baking mixes. The company also offers gluten free recipes and tips. Their address is 10 West 37th St. NYC 10018 and phone number is 212-768-0860.