Cupid Boutique Brings Fun and Freedom with New Mobile-Friendly Website

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2016 --Cupid Boutique (www.cupidboutique.com) continued its expansion in the sex toy industry with its website's new mobile responsive version, which can be accessed through smartphones and tablets. Today, mobile devices are an inextricable part of our daily life, reaching extremes where people literally can't exist without them.



Since its inception, Cupid Boutique has been serving customers all over Canada with its top of the line products and first-class customer service. To provide an optimal experience to its customers, Cupid Boutique launches its mobile responsive website, which can be easily accessed through tablets and smartphones. Being mobile responsive means, the site will now be able to recognize if you are using a mobile device for browsing and then adapt its content to slot within the browser's window.



The new website boasts a clean and uncluttered design, enhanced functionality and information rich content, totally focused on the Company's objective to provide its customers with world-class service. Browsing Cupid Boutique on your mobile devices is now so much easier and user-friendly; all thanks to the website's new mobile responsive design and features.



"Having a mobile site is an invaluable achievement for Cupid Boutique. It has helped us connect with our valuable customers on a new level, which will likewise improve our service and help us serve better. This newly redesigned website facilitates quick and easy access to useful information and features that offer a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's products and services. We firmly believe that this new mobile-friendly website will allow our visitors to enjoy a great shopping experience, while we continue to improve and increase our market presence. Team Cupid Boutique has worked really hard, and I hope everything pays off." said Joanna, Cupid Boutique's Business Development Manager.



Cupid Boutique's new website will be updated from time to time with news of fresh product inclusions, exciting contests, giveaways, special discounts, offers and other interesting events.



About Cupid Boutique

Founded in 1996 Cupid Boutique is one of the largest adult stores and novelty chains in Canada. For 20 years, it has been promoting passion, sensuality and sexual pleasure to those who seek to perk up their intimate moments. What started as a mere retail store in town of Sault Ste. Marie located in Northern Ontario, eventually grew into a multi-location, boutique-inspired adult store. Today, Cupid Boutique takes pride in stocking the widest collection of the latest, best quality sex toys, adult products and accessories. All the 6 stores are situated at different convenient locations which are easy to access from any corner of Canada. All 6 stores are amply stocked and heavily equipped to ensure 100% customer satisfaction.