Cupid Boutique Celebrates Valentine's Day with Their Brand New Stocks on Board

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2017 --Online mega seller of adult sex toys and novelty products, Cupid Boutique (www.cupidboutique.com) has declared the addition of fresh stocks on its website, just in time for Valentine's Day. With the hottest items from the world's top sex toy brands, they harbor the perfect presents that express love in a unique way. The rising demand for more products and an incredibly overwhelming response to the Big Boxing Day Sales and Black Friday Deals, has prompted the retailer to introduce a host of new products.



The announcement comes just before the V-Day, when gift hunting sets to get a huge spurt. Since its inauguration, Cupid Boutique has been catering to customers all over Canada with branded quality products and first-rate customer service. Considering the needs of their esteemed customers, Cupid Boutique has come up with new products, which will provide buyers with more choices, while enhancing their shopping experience.



In the words of Joanna, Cupid Boutique's Business Development Manager, "Valentine's Day is not just about Couples, but for singles as well. At Cupid Boutique, we are promoting the concept of self-love as well as couple-love. Keeping the romantic and sexual fantasies of everybody in mind, we have introduced a range of brand new popular products, for men, women and couples. From couple's sex kits to men's lifelike masturbators, from couple's sex machines to women's rechargeable vibrators and sex stimulators, we got everything you need to make your Valentine's Day exciting and memorable. With such a huge variety of products, you're sure to find something that suits your individual tastes and erotic desires. Gift it, share it or simply keep it for yourself – the choice is all yours. Come, shop with us, and make every single day your Valentine's Day." "We don't want any of our valued customers to miss out on the chance to try our newly added products. All our products, existing as well as new, are chosen carefully, to ensure optimum satisfaction of our customers. For us, the customer is always the king. " she added.



Joanna also declared, "2016 was the best-ever year for Cupid Boutique with products like We-Vibe 4 Plus, Optimum Power Ultimate Head Exciter, Fleshlight Girls and PicoBong Tano Plug Vibe topping the best-sellers list. People purchased a record-setting number of products from the website, with sales up by a massive figure. So, we have rounded up the top selling items of 2016 and created a separate category in our website menu for the same. These are some of the extremely popular products and highly acclaimed by customers who purchased and used them, and are more than satisfied. Just browse through the Best Sellers 2016 category products and grab one for yourself or your loved one. On behalf of the entire team, we wish everyone the very best for the coming year. Enjoy shopping with us!"



Founded in 1996 Cupid Boutique is one of the largest adult stores and novelty chains in Canada. For 20 years, it has been promoting passion, sensuality and sexual pleasure to those who seek to perk up their intimate moments. What started as a mere retail store in town of Sault Ste. Marie located in Northern Ontario, eventually grew into a multi-location, boutique-inspired adult store. Today, Cupid Boutique takes pride in stocking the widest collection of the latest, best quality sex toys, adult products and accessories. All the 7 stores are situated at different convenient locations which are easy to access from any corner of Canada. All 7 stores are amply stocked and heavily equipped to ensure 100% customer satisfaction. For more information about the Company, its store locations, products and services, please visit http://www.cupidboutique.com



