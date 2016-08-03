Cupid Boutique Launches New Website for Enhanced User Experience

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2016 --Online mega retailer of adult novelty products and toys, Cupid Boutique (www.cupidboutique.com) has announced the launch of its completely redesigned website. The new site has been created, using the latest advanced technology, in keeping with Cupid Boutique's objective of developing close links with their vast customer base, and providing them with a better and enhanced user-experience. It features a fresh and innovative design, clear and smooth navigation, and everything else that you need for a hassle-free online shopping experience.



Speaking on the new development, Joanna, Business Development Manager for Cupid Boutique said, "We're more than delighted to finally launch our brand new, gleaming website! We've been working hard for this. Our last site had been running for more than two years now, and needed some good renovation. Providing a platform where buyers feel more comfortable and open about their secret desires has always been our topmost priority. We want to ensure that our customers can easily browse through our wide range of products and find the items they're precisely looking for, without bumping into other irrelevant items. Keeping this thing in mind, we've added new filters and sorting options like size, color, brand, material, features and so much more."



Adding to this, she mentioned "We have restocked products that had high demand over the last few months, and we've also made new additions to bring variety to our stock. The website offers an extensive collection of quality sex toys and accessories, including sexy costumes, lingerie, personal lubricants, butt plugs, twerking butts and more. We believe that everyone has his/her unique secret fantasy and our aim is to cater to every single need. We are very positive about our new website and hope you find it equally interesting and easy to use."



Cupid Boutique's new website will be upgraded on a regular basis with news of latest events, product launches, special offers, giveaways, monthly deals, contests and other useful information. Viewers are encouraged to browse the new website and sign up for the Company's newsletter.



About Cupid Boutique

Founded in 1996 Cupid Boutique is one of the largest adult stores and novelty chains in Canada. For 20 years, it has been promoting passion, sensuality and sexual pleasure to those who seek to perk up their intimate moments. What started as a mere retail store in town of Sault Ste. Marie located in Northern Ontario, eventually grew into a multi-location, boutique-inspired adult store. Today, Cupid Boutique takes pride in stocking the widest collection of the latest, best quality sex toys, adult products and accessories. All the 6 stores are situated at different convenient locations which are easy to access from any corner of Canada. All 6 stores are amply stocked and heavily equipped to ensure 100% customer satisfaction.



For more information about the Company, its store locations, products and services, please visit www.cupidboutique.com