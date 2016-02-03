Cupid Boutique Unveils Its Valentine's Day Digital Catalogue

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2016 --Cupid Boutique (www.cupidboutique.com) has unveiled its digital catalogue for the month of February to make choosing products easier for its customers. The leading online retailer of adult novelty products has also discounted over 5000 products in its inventory to make to help customers in their shopping endeavors. New products are being added regularly to provide more choices for its esteemed customers.



The unveiling comes just in time for Valentine's Day, when gift buying is set to see a growth spurt. Speaking on the new development, Joanna, Business Development Manager for Cupid Boutique said, "The digital catalogue has been consolidated with a lot of factors in mind. Valentine's Day spurs a surge of gift buying every year, and going by the numbers in the last few shopping festivals, this year people are going to look for more personal gifts over chocolates and flowers. Our sales data shows that people prefer chocolates in a non-conventional form. Like candy underwear or flavored edible lubes that add to the fun during private moments."



About the other deciding factors, she mentioned, "We have included products which have sold well over the last few months, and new additions have also been made to add variety to our inventory. The catalogue is an eclectic mix of best sellers and new entrants and has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of both men and women. From exotic glass dildos and rabbit vibrators to the new kid on the block – the TwerkingButt, the options are wide and extensive."



Speaking on discounts, Joanna said, "All products are discounted by an extra 30 percent, over and above the usual shave-offs. This gives our products a price advantage over other retailers."



Cupid Boutique is a leading online retailer of sex toys, adult novelty products, accessories and erotic clothing with both online and physical stores in different parts of Ontario. With more than 15,000 products in its inventory, the online store is one of the largest of its kind in Canada. Different types of vibrators, anal sex toys, male masturbators, Ben Wa balls, fetish clothing and BDSM accessories are available at the online store. Toy accessories like batteries, lubes, toy cleaners, bedroom games, flavored condoms, edible lotions and more are available at the 24*7 online shop. Same day shipping and discreet packagings are the pillars of great customer service that Cupid Boutique provides. At Cupid Boutique, there is something for everyone.