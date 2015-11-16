Cupid Boutique Welcomes Historic FDA Move to Approve Female Viagra

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2015 --Cupid Boutique, a leading retailer of premium adult novelty products, sex toys and accessories in Toronto has welcomed the FDA approval of the Female Viagra recently.



The 'Little Pink Pill' or Female Viagra had been under the scanner for a long time, and twice rejected by the FDA on grounds that it was not particularly safe to be used. This time though the FDA went ahead and approved it with a series of conditions pertaining to training of medical professionals who prescribe it. Doctors and pharmacists are to be trained in following certain guidelines before they dispense the pill or prescribe it.



Welcoming this historic move Cupid Boutique Director of Business Development Joanna said, "The approval of Female Viagra is truly a milestone in the history of sexual health and medicine. This is also an unprecedented move since no other drug has been approved till date with the sole purpose of spiking sexual desire."



"Every man and woman", said she "deserves perfect sexual bliss, and the Little Pink Pill opens up new possibilities for women to enjoy sex more."



Addyi incidentally aims to treat Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) or a lack of sex drive in premenopausal women. The generic name is Flibanserin and it works by balancing neurotransmitters in the brain triggering sexual impulses in a woman. Postmenopausal women can also be prescribed the Little Pink Pill off label by doctors.



Joanna added, "There are many reasons women lose their sex drive ranging from painful sexual intercourse to tiredness or stress. While Addyi will not be prescribed for these factors, there are always other ways to excite the woman partner. Lubes are a perfect solution for a dry vagina, which occurs a lot in postmenopausal women, while vibrators of all kinds can be used for arousal and orgasm."



Addyi is to be prescribed for women who have HSDD; other reasons to not want to have sex can be addressed through open communication between partners, bedroom games and sex toys.



"The sex toy industry has boomed into a 16 billion dollar industry and has seen unprecedented growth with the widespread use of the internet. It is tearing down every taboo that had posed an impediment in widespread use of sex toys, and the world is going through a wave of sexual revolution. Couples and singles alike are buying women's sex toys more than ever before. Addyi along with these adult toys should be able to help more women enjoy sexual pleasure and regain their lost sexual desire," she concluded.



About Cupid Boutique

