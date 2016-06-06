CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Control Products Introduced at WasteExpo 2016 June 7-9

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --Odor-No-More, Inc., will exhibit its new industrial odor control products at WasteExpo 2016, beginning June 7th at the Las Vegas Convention Center. CupriDyne® Clean (www.CupriDyne.com) is winning customers with its unsurpassed performance and free trial program.



Joseph Provenzano, President of Odor-No-More stated, "Leaders in the waste industry asked us to bring our award-winning technology to market to eliminate odors where other products simply fail to meet the performance mark. We are so confident that our CupriDyne Clean will outperform anything in the market that we are offering a free no-risk trial program to introduce our breakthrough product to industry, while supplies last. CupriDyne Clean breaks down hydrogen sulfide and other noxious odors eliminating them on contact. Industry is very interested and trials are being set up as fast as we can serve them."



WasteExpo is the largest and most successful event in the waste, recycling and organic industry, and its 2016 show is expected to draw more than 13,000 industry members from over 80 countries. Odor-No-More will be at Booth 4249 in the Organics Pavilion, demonstrating CupriDyne Clean and scheduling customer trials.



About Odor-No-More, Inc.

Odor-No-More, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., based in Santa Ana, California. Its odor control products have won a number of awards including Best of Show Superzoo award, The Horse Journal Product of the Year, Cat Fancy and Pet Product News Product of the Year, as well as an exclusive supply agreement with the Department of Defense. CupriDyne Clean is a non-staining and colorless blend of micronutrients with unsurpassed odor elimination. Available in various sizes for industrial uses, CupriDyne Clean oxidizes odorous compounds and is ideal for waste transfer stations, composting facilities, landfill operations, sewage plants and lift stations, food processing plants and animal enclosures. Dispensed through atomization systems, portable sprayers and water trucks, it is safe and effective on a host of surfaces including soils, metals, concrete and asphalt docks, floors, walls, feed and water receptacles, waste receptacles, tanks, bins, liners and dumpsters. The product is safe for human and animal contact when dispersed. CupriDyne Clean breaks down hydrogen sulfide and other noxious odors eliminating them on contact. This patented technology has proven to be effective against many odorous compounds including ammonia, sulfurs, fatty acids, mercaptans and other organic odors at very high concentrations.



For More information about CupriDyne Clean - contact the company at 949-643-9540 x 1 or Info@odornomore.com



Safe Harbor Statement The statements contained herein, which are not historical, are forward- looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties included in BioLargo's current and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in BioLargo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015.



Source: Uptick Newswire