CurcuMAXX C+ Dietary Supplement Available Throughout the U.S.

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2022 --Cultures have used Curcumin, the active ingredient in the spice Turmeric, for its medicinal benefits for more than 4,500 years.



"Archaeologists have found Turmeric residue in ancient pots near New Dehli," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France, the maker of CurcuMAXX C+ for joint mobility. "Since 500 BCE, Turmeric has been a foundational herbal root in Ayurvedic medicine, an ancient Indian natural healing system that is still popular today.



"Modern research now suggests the Curcumin provides a variety of health benefits," Lepine said. "We use Curcumin to help people with joint pain or mobility issues because of its anti-inflammatory properties, which often is the cause of your aches and pains."



The Cleveland Clinic lists several health benefits of Curcumin, including:



1) Reduces inflammation

2) Improves memory

3) Lessens pain

4) Fights free radicals

5) Lowers risk of heart problems

6) Helps fight depression.



Lepine said CurcuMAXX C+, which recently entered the U.S. market, is available on several e-commerce websites, including Walmart.com:



1) CurcuMAXX C+ Organic Curcumin, 60 capsules

2) CurcuMAXX C+, Organic Curcumin, 8.5 ounces

3) CurcuMAXX C+, Organic Curcumin, 17 ounces



CurcuMAXX C+, which targets joint pain or mobility issues, is different from many of its competitors because it contains a high dose of Curcumin. CurcuMAXX C+ capsules or soluble liquids contain a dosage from 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin, which can be adjusted to meet specific needs.



"There are millions of Americans who suffer from a variety of joint pain, especially the various forms of arthritis," Lepine said. "Adding CurcuMAXX C+ could benefit these people."



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor