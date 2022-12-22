Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2022 --Health is the perfect gift for the holiday season.



"If you don't have health, you won't be able to enjoy the holidays," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France, the maker of CurcuMAXX C+ for joint mobility. "People with arthritis or joint inflammation feel it every day."



Lepine said CurcuMAXX C+ was formulated to provide relief for these people suffering from aching joints.



"The key ingredient in CurcuMAXX C+ is Curcumin, the active ingredient in Turmeric, which has potent anti-inflammatory properties," he added. "Inflammation is the cause of many joint pain problems."



The Arthritis Foundation lists a variety of supplements that can help people, including Curcumin, which a 2016 study found that 1,000 mg a day of Curcumin provided the same "relief from Osteoarthritis pain and inflammation as a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug." Another study suggests that Curcumin may "help prevent bone breakdown in people with Rheumatoid Arthritis."



CurcuMAXX C+ now offers three products that can help people deal with their joint pain:



1) CurcuMAXX C+ Organic Curcumin, 60 capsules

2) CurcuMAXX C+, Organic Curcumin, 8.5 ounces

3) CurcuMAXX C+, Organic Curcumin, 17 ounces



DivintiyNutra.com lists the following health benefits of Curcumin:



1) Helps Arthritis and Joint Pain

2) Reduces Chronic Inflammation

3) Aids Weight Loss

4) Improves Skin Health

5) Enhances Brain Function



CurcuMAXX C+, which targets joint pain or mobility issues, is different from many competitors because it contains a high dose of Curcumin. CurcuMAXX C+ capsules or soluble liquids contain a dosage from 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin, which can be adjusted to meet specific needs.



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



"By giving your loved ones who are suffering from joint pain CurcuMAXX C+, you are helping them enjoy the holiday season," Lepine said. "The gift of health this season will give people a higher quality of life in 2023, as well."



To purchase CurcuMAXX C+, visit Amazon, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com.



Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor