CurcuMAXX C+ Dietary Supplement Targets Inflammation

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2022 --CurcuMAXX C+, a dietary supplement with Curcumin, helps relieve inflammation that often causes joint pain.



"The anti-inflammatory properties of Curcumin, the active ingredient in the spice Turmeric, may relieve joint pain," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France, the maker of CurcuMAXX C+ for joint mobility. "



The Mayo Clini c says Curcumin is a "potential treatment for a number of health conditions, including reduced pain and increased ease of movement in people with osteoarthritis."



"One study found that taking Turmeric extract three times daily was comparable to taking a 1,200-milligram dose of ibuprofen daily, according to NewsNetwork.MayoClinic.org.



"Recent studies suggest that Curcumin has a variety of potential health benefits," Lepine said. "Even the Arthritis Foundation lists Curcumin as a dietary supplement that may help people because of its 'potent anti-inflammatory' properties."



The Cleveland Clinic lists several health benefits of Curcumin, including:



1) Reduces inflammation

2) Improves memory

3) Lessens pain

4) Fights free radicals

5) Lowers risk of heart problems

6) Helps fight depression



Lepine said CurcuMAXX C+, which recently entered the U.S. market, is available on several e-commerce websites, including Amazon:



1) CurcuMAXX C+ Organic Curcumin, 60 capsules

2) CurcuMAXX C+, Organic Curcumin, 8.5 ounces



CurcuMAXX C+, which targets joint pain or mobility issues, is different from many competitors because it contains a high dose of Curcumin. CurcuMAXX C+ capsules or soluble liquids contain a dosage from 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin, which can be adjusted to meet specific needs.



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



"There are millions of people who suffer every day from joint pain caused by inflammation," Lepine said. "They may find some relief from our high-concentration Curcumin dietary supplement."



To purchase, visit Amazon, Walmart.com, or OneLavi.com.



Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor