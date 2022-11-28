Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2022 --Amazon now offers CurcuMAXX C+, a high-dose organic Curcumin dietary supplement for joint mobility health issues.



"We are excited that Amazon carries CurcuMAXX C+," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France, the maker of CurcuMAXX C+ for joint mobility. "Earlier this year, we decided to enter the U.S. market.



"Although we already are on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com, Amazon enables us to reach even more consumers than ever before," he added.



CurcuMAXX C+ dietary supplements on Amazon include:



1) CurcuMAXX C+ Organic Curcumin, 60 capsules

2) CurcuMAXX C+, Organic Curcumin, 8.5 ounces



Lepine said CurcuMAXX C+ is for the millions of people who have to deal with joint pain on a daily basis.



"There are a variety of treatments for joint pain, such as physical therapy and medications," Lepine added. "Today, more consumers are searching for alternative remedies, such as dietary supplements."



CurcuMAXX C+, which targets joint pain or mobility issues, is different from many competitors because it contains a high dose of Curcumin, the key active ingredient in the spice Turmeric. CurcuMAXX C+ capsules or soluble liquids contain a dosage from 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin, which can be adjusted to meet specific needs.



"Inflammation can cause a variety of joint pain," Lepine said. "Curcumin, which the Arthritis Foundation calls a 'potent anti-inflammatory' agent, has been used for centuries because of its medicinal benefits."



Here are other potential health benefits of Curcumin:



1. Turmeric contains bioactive compounds, specifically Curcumin, with medicinal properties.

2. Turmeric can increase the antioxidant capacity of the body.

3. Curcumin may lower your risk of heart disease.

4. Curcumin has benefits against depression.

5. Curcumin may help delay aging and fight age-related chronic diseases.



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



"Adding Amazon as a retail outlet that sells CurcuMAXX C+ is a major milestone," Lepine said. "We are looking forward to the future."



To purchase, visit Amazon, Walmart.com. or OneLavi.com.



Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor