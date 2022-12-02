Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2022 --Walmart.com, Amazon, and OneLavi.com now carry CurcuMAXX C+, a high-dose Curcumin dietary supplement for joint mobility health issues.



"We entered the U.S. market earlier this year," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France, the maker of CurcuMAXX C+ for joint mobility. "Now, we have the two largest retailers in America and a high-quality boutique health and wellness e-commerce site to meet the needs of all consumers."



Lepine said consumers are clamoring for dietary supplements, such as CurcuMAXX C+.



"For the first time ever, the Council for Responsible Nutrition's initial data for its 2022 survey indicates that 80 percent of Americans use dietary supplements," Lepine added. "More consumers are seeking out alternative remedies to take the place of traditional prescription drugs, which often come with side effects."



Healthline.com reported that Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) is "on the rise in the United States."



"People are taking a proactive approach to their health," Lepine said.



Lepine said these factors are some of the reasons Curcumin dietary supplements have become increasingly popular, but people have been using Curcumin for centuries because of its medicinal benefits.



Healthline.com lists several science-backed benefits of Curcumin:



1) Contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

2) May lower the risk of heart disease

3) Relieve joint pain from arthritis

4) Eases depression

5) May delay aging and ward off age-related chronic diseases



Even the Arthritis Foundation describes Curcumin as a "potent ant-inflammatory" agent.



"WebMD reports that almost 25 percent of adults in the U.S. have conditions that cause stiff and painful joints," Lepine said.



CurcuMAXX C+, which targets joint pain or mobility issues, is different from many competitors because it contains a high dose of Curcumin. CurcuMAXX C+ capsules or soluble liquids contain a dosage from 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin, which can be adjusted to meet specific needs.



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



Organic certified CurcuMAXX C+ products include:



1) 60 Capsules with 290 mg of Curcumin

2) Concentrated Liquid Extra Strong 500 ml

3) Concentrated Liquid Extra Strong 250 ml



"We have developed a dietary supplement that millions of people could use," Lepine said. "Now, we have made CurcuMAXX C+ readily available throughout the U.S."



