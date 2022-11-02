CurcuMAXX C+ Offers Three Joint Mobility Supplements on Walmart.com

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2022 --Walmart.com now has three CurcuMAXX C+ joint mobility dietary supplements available.



"We have three different CurcuMAXX C+ dietary supplements that offer consumers a choice on what is best for them," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France. "You can find our product in capsules or a concentrated liquid."



Walmart.com offers the following organic certified CurcuMAXX C+ products:



1) 60 Capsules with 290 mg of Curcumin

2) Concentrated Liquid Extra Strong 500 ml

3) Concentrated Liquid Extra Strong 250 ml



"Consumers can choose whether they prefer to take capsules or swallow a concentrated liquid," Lepine said. "Our products also are USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO."



Lepine said recent research indicates that CurcuMAXX C+, which contains Curcumin, provides powerful joint and anti-inflammatory support.



"CurcuMAXX C+ also contains potent antioxidants, which fight free radicals that can damage cells in the body," Lepine added. "People throughout the centuries have taken Curcumin for its medicinal benefits. Now, we have studies to show that Curcumin helped these people."



Examine.com lists several science-backed benefits of Curcumin;



1) Contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

2) May reduce LDL cholesterol, blood glucose, and blood pressure, which may lower the risk of heart disease

3) Relieve joint pain from arthritis

4) Eases depression



CurcuMAXX France is also a brand that aligns with the values of many consumers.



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



"We are a company that cares about people and the world we live in," Lepine said. "Our dietary supplement with Curcumin can help millions of people who suffer from joint pain.



"Just as we help people, we want to be fair with our vendors and protect the world and animals," he added.



To purchase CurcuMAXX C+, visit Walmart.com.



Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor.