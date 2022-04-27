CurcuMAXX C+ President: Health Supplement Sector Continues to Grow

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2022 --CurcuMAXX C+, a new high-dosage curcumin supplement used as an anti-inflammatory for joints, is launching in the U.S. just when record numbers of Americans are using dietary supplements.



"Consumers are realizing the power of a preventative mindset about their health," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX C+, which is based in France. "We are preparing our product launch at a time when consumers are searching for products that will keep themselves healthy."



A recent Belgium clinical study showed that a dietary supplement with Turmeric, vitamin D, and standard treatment helped patients recover from the COVID-19 virus. Half of the patients received vitamin D along with standard treatment while the other group received the standard treatment and a dietary supplement that contained bioactive extracts of quercetin Turmeric and vitamin D.



"After seven days, 76 percent of the patients who received the dietary supplement with Turmeric were discharged from the hospital and experienced no severe COVID-19 complications," Lepine said. "Only 42 percent of the patients in the other group were able to go home. Four were transferred to intensive care and one patient died."



Lepine said these types of results are why consumers significantly increased their usage of dietary supplements during the pandemic.



"Traditional medicine is about curing people once they are ill," Lepine said. "Now, people are looking for health products, such as dietary supplements, to prevent illness."



Lepine said the key ingredient in CurcuMAXX C+ is organic curcumin, which is the active ingredient in Turmeric.



"Turmeric and curcumin have been used to help people for more than 4,500 years", he added.



Lepine said curcumin is a powerful anti-inflammatory, as well as a very strong antioxidant."



EverydayHealth.com reports that curcumin may provide the following health benefits:



1) Protect against heart disease

2) Ease symptoms of Osteoarthritis

3) Help treat or prevent Diabetes

4) Help with Alzheimer's Disease

5) Help treat Rheumatoid Arthritis

6) Improve skin health

7) Act as an anti-aging supplement



CurcuMAXX C+ comes in capsules and soluble liquids with 210 mg to 319 mg of curcumin.



"We have a supplement with a high dose of curcumin to relieve joint pain," he added.



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees that food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



For more information, please visit CurcuMAXX C+ online.