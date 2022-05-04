Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2022 --The popularity of Curcumin continues to grow because of its known benefits.



Healthline.com lists several proven health benefits of Curcumin, which is the key active ingredient in Turmeric:



1. Turmeric contains bioactive compounds, specifically Curcumin, with medicinal properties.

2. Curcumin is a natural anti-inflammatory compound.

3. Turmeric can increase the antioxidant capacity of the body.

4. Curcumin may lower your risk of heart disease.

5. Turmeric may help prevent cancer.

6. Curcumin may be useful in treating Alzheimer's disease.

7. Arthritis patients respond well to Curcumin supplements.

8. Curcumin has benefits against depression.

9. Curcumin may help delay aging and fight age-related chronic diseases.



"Healthline.com backs up these benefits by saying 'many high-quality studies show that Turmeric has major benefits for your body and brain,'" said Christophe Lepine, president of the CurcuMAXX France, which makes CurcuMAXX C+, a new high-dosage Curcumin supplement used as an anti-inflammatory for joints.



"Many of the health benefits come from Turmeric's key active ingredient -- Curcumin," he added.



Lepine said CurcuMAXX C+ would soon be available to American consumers.



"We are now launching CurcuMaxx C+ in the United States," Lepine said.



Lepine said more Americans than ever before are seeking out dietary supplements and alternative medicine to stay healthy.



"Eighty percent of American adults are taking dietary supplements according to the Council for Responsible Nutrition," Lepine said. "This is a record-breaking number.



"Complementary and alternative medicine is becoming more popular than ever before," he added. "For many people, it is no longer 'alternative' but mainstream."



The key ingredient in CurcuMAXX C+ is organic curcumin.



"As Healthline.com reported, you can see the potential benefits of Curcumin," Lepine said. "In CurcuMAXX C+, we use a high dosage of Curcumin because it is a powerful anti-inflammatory and a strong antioxidant."



Lepine said CurcuMAXX C+ comes in capsules and soluble liquids with 210 mg to 319 mg of curcumin.



"In the next several months, we will add retail outlets in America," Lepine said. "CurcuMAXX C+, with its high dosage of Curcumin, can help people with joint pain."



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



For more information, please visit CurcuMAXX C+ online.