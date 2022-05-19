Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2022 --Nearly 60 million U.S. adults suffer from arthritis, which is why Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France, urges people with the disease to learn more about it during May, which is National Arthritis Awareness Month.



Arthritis, with more than 100 different types of the disease, is the leading cause of disability in America.



"If you have joint pain, stiffness, swelling, redness, or decreased range of motion, you should consult with your family doctor," said Lepine, whose company makes CurcuMaxx C+, a high-dose Curcumin dietary supplement. "Please take arthritis seriously. You may have mild, moderate, or severe symptoms, which can lead to chronic pain, and difficulty walking or climbing stairs.



"A severe case of arthritis can disrupt your daily activities and cause permanent joint damage," he added.



Doctors often treat arthritis with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDs.



Healthline.com lists several other over-the-counter medications for arthritis, including Acetaminophen, topical pain relievers, and dietary supplements.



"Online, many sites, such as Healthline, WebMD, and Very Well Health, highlight the health benefits of Curcumin, which is the key active ingredient in Turmeric," he said. "In studies, arthritis patients have benefited from taking Curcumin."



WebMD reports that Curcumin "provides relief for people with osteoarthritis."



VeryWellHealth.com refers to studies that indicate Curcumin, which is the key ingredient in Turmeric, can "aid in helping prevent arthritis."



Healthline.com also lists other benefits of Turmeric and Curcumin:



1. Turmeric contains bioactive compounds, specifically Curcumin, with medicinal properties.

2. Turmeric can increase the antioxidant capacity of the body.

3. Curcumin may lower your risk of heart disease.

4. Turmeric may help prevent cancer.

5. Curcumin has benefits against depression.

6. Curcumin may help delay aging and fight age-related chronic diseases.



American consumers will soon have CurcuMAXX C+, a high-dosage Curcumin dietary supplement, as an option for joint pain.



"If you have joint pain, stiffness, or any of the symptoms of arthritis, please see your doctor," he said. "Throughout the centuries, people have used Curcumin for its medicinal benefits," Lepine said.



"Today, people suffering from arthritis can add CurcuMAXX C+ to their treatment plan," he said.



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



CurcuMAXX C+ comes in capsules and soluble liquids with 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin.



For more information, please visit CurcuMAXX C+ online.