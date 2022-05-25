High-Dosage Curcumin Dietary Supplement Reduces Stress

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2022 --Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France, wants people to educate themselves about mental health issues.



"You may not realize it but May is National Mental Health Awareness month, a period when the medical community and organizations try to teach people about a disease that affects 52 million U.S. adults," Lepine said. "Almost 8 million children have a mental health disorder."



Lepine said there are 200-plus types of mental illness, including depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and schizophrenia.



"If you are experiencing mood swings, changes in your personality, and social withdrawal, you may have a mental health disorder," Lepine said. "You should see your doctor to get a proper diagnosis."



But mental health problems also affect family members and friends.



"National Mental Health Month is a time when there is a lot of information online about the disease," Lepine said. "You can also see your doctor for advice if you have a family member or friend in need of help."



The National Alliance on Mental Illness is a great resource if anyone wants to find information about mental health disorders.



"The Cleveland Clinic also lists several treatment methods, such as medication, psychotherapy, alternative therapies, and brain stimulation therapy," Lepine said. "Alternative options include herbal remedies, massage, acupuncture, yoga, and medication."



Lepine said Curcumin, which is the active ingredient in Turmeric, helps relieve stress.



"Nature.com reports that Curcumin "may safely and effectively" ease symptoms of anxiety disorders," Lepine added. "You will find studies online that suggest Curcumin may be an 'effective natural treatment option.'"



American consumers will soon have CurcuMAXX C+, a high-dosage Curcumin dietary supplement, as an option for stress.



"National Mental Health Awareness Month provides excellent exposure to a disease that used to be talked about quietly," Lepine said. "Mental illness is no longer a stigma. It is a disease and the more you know about it, the more prepared you will be to help yourself or others who are suffering."



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



CurcuMAXX C+ comes in capsules and soluble liquids with 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin.



For more information, please visit CurcuMAXX C+ online.