CurcuMAXX C+ Targets Inflammation

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 --Curcumin, which contains potent anti-inflammatory properties, is the key ingredient in CurcuMAXX C+, a dietary supplement for people with joint pain.



"For centuries, people have been using Curcumin, the active ingredient in Turmeric, because of its medicinal benefits," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France, the maker of CurcuMAXX C+ for joint mobility. "Curcumin helps fight inflammation, which scientists believe plays a factor in 'various degenerative conditions.'"



EthicalNutrition.com lists several benefits of Curcumin:



1. Curcumin is a strong anti-inflammatory

2. Curcumin can help reduce the effects of arthritis

3. Curcumin has strong antioxidant properties

4. Improved digestion

"Although we developed CurcuMAXX C+ to help people with joint mobility issues, people have used Curcumin for a variety of health issues throughout the years," Lepine said. "There have been some studies that suggest Curcumin is 'more potent as an anti-inflammatory than ibuprofen and aspirin."



CurcuMAXX C+ is being launched in the U.S. just as almost 70 million people suffer from some form of arthritis or chronic joint symptoms.



"At the same time, more consumers in the U.S. are using dietary supplements than ever before," Lepine added. "People are looking for alternative remedies than traditional over-the-counter or prescription medicine."



CurcuMAXX C+, which targets joint pain or mobility issues, is different from many competitors because it contains a high dose of Curcumin. CurcuMAXX C+ capsules or soluble liquids contain a dosage from 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin, which can be adjusted to meet specific needs.



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



"Curcumin has long been used to fight inflammation," Lepine said. "Now, you have organic CurcuMAXX C+ that may help you with your joint ailments."



To purchase, visit Amazon, Walmart.com, or OneLavi.com.



Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor