CurcuMAXX France CEO: Bone and Joint Action Week Promotes Education About Joint and Bone Disorders

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2022 --Bone and Joint Action Week in October brings attention to joint and bone health issues.



"More than 50 percent of the adult American population over 18 suffer from joint and health disorders, such as arthritis, back pain, trauma, and osteoporosis," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France, the maker of CurcuMAXX C+ for joint mobility. "Although we sometimes are born with joint disorders or they occur as we grow older, we can choose to take a proactive approach to our health."



Lepine said there are several ways people can deal with their arthritis.



"Regular physical activity helps you sleep better, support bone health and weight control," Lepine said. "You also need regular doctor visits to ensure your medical regimen is up-to-date. Managing your weight will relieve stress on your joints.



"And choose low-impact physical activities that will minimize the risk of injuries to your joints," he added.



The Arthritis Foundation also lists several dietary supplements that may help people with joint mobility problems, including Curcumin.



"The Arthritis Foundation mentions one study that shows high doses of Curcumin helped people with knee Osteoarthritis," Lepine said.



CurcuMAXX C+, which targets joint pain or mobility issues, is different from many competitors because it contains a high dose of Curcumin, the key active ingredient in the spice Turmeric. CurcuMAXX C+ capsules or soluble liquids contain a dosage from 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin, which can be adjusted to meet specific needs.



Lepine said EveryDayHealth.com lists the following health benefits of Curcumin:



1) Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

2) Help protect against heart disease

3) Ease symptoms of Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

4) Help treat diabetes

5) Eases depression

6) Protect your body from free radicals

7) May delay aging and ward off age-related chronic diseases



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



"Bone and Joint Action Week, which runs through Oct. 20, allows the medical community to publicize the health challenges people may confront with musculoskeletal disorders," Lepine said. "If you currently have joint issues or you think you have problems, visit your doctor. Find out what you can do to minimize or even prevent joint disorders from getting worse."



To purchase, visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com.



Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor.