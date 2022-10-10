CurcuMAXX France Meets with Buyers from Large and Small Retail Chains in the United States

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2022 --CurcuMAXX France recently introduced its high-dose Curcumin dietary supplement to dozens of retail buyers at ECRM's "Vitamin, Weight Management, & Sports Nutrition Program."



"Our team met with some of the most sought-after retailers in the U.S.," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France. "This is an exciting time for us.



"We will be following up with the retail buyers in the near future by sending them samples or any material that they might need to make a final positive decision to carry our product," he added.



ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug, and mass chains.



Lepine said his company has already introduced CurcuMAXX C+ high-dose Curcumin supplement to American consumers.



"We are already on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com," Lepine said. "ECRM gave us the opportunity to meet with many leading buyers who represent major retailers in less than a week. You used to have to call the buyers, make appointments, and, sometimes, travel to their national headquarters.



"Now, everyone is brought together to meet," he added.



CurcuMAXX C+, which targets joint pain or mobility, is different from many competitors because it contains a high dose of Curcumin, the key active ingredient in the spice Turmeric.



"Currently, CurcuMAXX C+ is available as capsules or soluble liquids," Lepine said. "The dosage runs from 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin, which you can adjust to meet your specific needs."



Many different cultures for centuries have used Curcumin because of its medicinal benefits.



EveryDayHealth.com lists various health benefits of Curcumin:



1) Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

2) Help protect against heart disease

3) Ease symptoms of Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

4) Help treat diabetes

5) Ease depression

6) Protect your body from free radicals

7) May delay aging and ward off age-related chronic diseases



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



"The ECRM event was a starting point for CurcuMAXX C+," Lepine said. "We are looking to add more retail outlets in order to make our dietary supplement widely available in the U.S."



To purchase, visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com.



Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor.