Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2022 --CurcuMAXX France will participate in ECRM's "Vitamin, Weight Management, & Sports Nutrition Program" this September when it introduces CurcuMAXX C+ to buyers from some of the most sought-after retail chains in the country.



"This is a great opportunity to meet dozens of retail buyers in less than a week," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France. "The buyers know that a record number of Americans are taking dietary supplements. These consumers are looking for dietary supplements that help them live healthier and more pain-free lives."



Lepine said CurcuMAXX C+ separates itself from other dietary supplements because it contains a high dose of Curcumin.



"You can take our product in capsules and soluble liquids with 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin. You can adjust your dosage according to your needs," he added. "An effective Curcumin supplement can help many people, young and old, who have joint pain or joint mobility issues."



Lepine said CurcuMAXX C+ reduces inflammation, which is a major factor in joint problems.



"Research indicates that Curcumin, which is the active ingredient in Turmeric, has anti-inflammation properties. There have been countless studies on Curcumin," he added. "It can even ease the suffering of people who have different forms of arthritis."



EveryDayHealth.com lists various health benefits of Curcumin:



1) Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

2) Help protect against heart disease

3) Ease symptoms of Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

4) Help treat diabetes

5) Eases depression

6) Protect your body from free radicals

7) May delay aging and ward off age-related chronic diseases



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



"The ECRM event in September gives us an opportunity to add more retail outlets," Lepine said. "We want to make it as easy as possible for consumers with joint pain to find our high-dose Curcumin supplement."



To purchase, visit OneLavi.com.