Curcumin Health Supplement for Joint Mobility Now Live on Walmart.com

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2022 --CurcuMAXX C+, a high-dose organic Curcumin dietary supplement to relieve joint pain, is now live on Walmart.com.



"This is fantastic news," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France. "We just entered the American consumer market and Walmart.com gives people across the U.S. the ability buy CurcuMAXX C+ with a click."



Lepine said his company will meet with buyers from large and small retail chains in September at ECRM's "Vitamin, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Program."



ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug, and mass chains.



"Our team is looking forward to promoting CurcuMAXX C+ at the ECRM event," Lepine said. "We want to add more retail outlets because there are millions of consumers who can benefit from our high-dose dietary supplement with curcumin, the active ingredient in Turmeric."



Lepine said curcumin is known for its anti-inflammatory properties.



Healthline.com lists several science-backed benefits of Curcumin:



1) Contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

2) May lower the risk of heart disease

3) Relieve joint pain from arthritis

4) Eases depression

5) May delay aging and ward off age-related chronic diseases



"As you can see, curcumin offers a variety of potential health benefits," he added. "For centuries, people have used Curcumin for its medicinal benefits. Now, research studies support what many people already knew."



CurcuMAXX C+ comes in capsules and soluble liquids with 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin. Consumers can adjust the dosage to meet their specific needs.



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



"Our core values as a company support helping people and keeping the world safe," Lepine said. "Many consumers today want to buy from brands that align with their values."



Lepine said Walmart.com consumers have a product that can help them with their joint pain and mobility issues and feel good they are saving the world at the same time.



To purchase, visit Walmart.com.



Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with CurcuMAXX C+. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.