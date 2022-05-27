Boca Raton, Fl -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2022 --Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France, announced that OneLavi.com, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty site, will soon carry CurcuMAXX C+, a high dosage curcumin dietary supplement.



'We are excited with the news that OneLavi.com will offer CurcuMAXX C+ to its customers," Lepine said. "OneLavi is a trusted online retailer that offers a diverse variety of the best products in the health and wellness industries."



Lepine said Curcumin, the active ingredient in Turmeric, is a popular health supplement because of its known health benefits, such as a natural anti-inflammatory.



"Curcumin reduces inflammation and muscle soreness," Lepine added.



The Cleveland Clinic cites research studies that back up Curcumin's health benefits, including:



1) Lessens inflammation

2) Improves memory

3) Reduces pain

4) Fights free radicals with its antioxidant properties

5) Lowers risk of heart disease

6) Helps fight depression



Curcumin is the key ingredient in Turmeric, a spice that gives curry its yellow color.



"For thousands of years, Turmeric has been used in cooking as a spice and as a medicinal herb," Lepine said. "It has been used for centuries, but in the past decade it has become a more popular health supplement."



Lepine said people use Curcumin supplements to reduce inflammation.



"There are studies that suggest Curcumin might ease symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis," he added.



"CurcuMAXX C+ is the only product with the highest dosage for guaranteed effectiveness," Lepin said.



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



CurcuMAXX C+ comes in capsules and soluble liquids with 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin.



For more information, please visit CurcuMAXX C+ online.