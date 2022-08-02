Curcumin Health Supplement for Joints Now Offered on OneLavi.com

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2022 --OneLavi.com, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty website, now offers CurcuMAXX C+, a high-dose organic Curcumin supplement.



"OneLavi.com offers a variety of products that help people live healthier lives," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France. "Now, OneLavi consumers can benefit from our high-quality Curcumin dietary supplement for joint pain caused by inflammation."



Lepine said CurcuMAXX C+ is already popular in France, which is why the company is now entering the U.S. consumer market.



Initial data for the 2021 Council for Responsible Nutrition's annual survey for 2021 shows that 80 percent of Americans take dietary supplements.



"More Americans are using health supplements than ever before," Lepine said. "Consumers today want to be as healthy as possible. They are looking to keep themselves healthy rather than wait to be treated by doctors after they get sick."



Ethical-Nutrition.com lists several incredible health benefits of Curcumin:



1. Strong anti-inflammatory properties

2. Reduces the symptoms of arthritis

3. Antioxidant properties that fight free radicals

4. Improves digestion

5. May control and prevent diabetes

6. Help treat diabetes



"Curcumin, which is the active ingredient in Turmeric, also has other health benefits, such as helping with depression, heart disease, and age-related chronic diseases," Lepine added.



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



"CurcuMAXX C+ is dedicated to keeping people healthy and the world safe," Lepine said. "We treat our vendors fairly. We use sustainable methods to keep the world safe."



CurcuMAXX C+ comes in capsules and soluble liquids with 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin.



"We develop a wide range of dietary supplements, which mainly contain Curcumin and Curcuminoids," Lepine said. "Research indicates that Curcuminoids, natural chemical compounds found in Turmeric, help reduce inflammation."



For more information, please visit OneLavi.com.