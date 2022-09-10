High-Dose CurcuMAXX C+ is Launching in the U.S.

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2022 --CurcuMAXX C+, a high-dose Curcumin dietary supplement to relieve joint pain, will soon be available on Go4ItNutrition.com.



"Go4ItNutrition.com is a great website for dietary supplements, such as our CurcuMAXX C+," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France. "We are rolling out our Curcumin health supplement in the U.S."



Lepine said the American dietary supplements industry is thriving.



"The sector has been increasing annually for years," he added. "But the pandemic kicked the health supplement market into overdrive. Consumers are searching for supplements that will help them live healthier lives."



Lepine said millions of people in the U.S. suffer from joint pain and various types of arthritis.



"CurcuMAXX C+ will help people who have aches and pains every day," Lepine said. "Curcumin, which is the active ingredient in Turmeric, has anti-inflammatory properties that could relieve joint pain from arthritis."



Healthline.com lists several science-backed benefits of Curcumin;



1) Contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

2) May lower the risk of heart disease

3) Relieve joint pain from arthritis

4) Eases depression

5) May delay aging and ward off age-related chronic diseases



Research indicates high doses of Curcumin will give people the maximum health benefits.



"Our dietary supplement comes in capsules and soluble liquids with 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin," he added. "You can adjust the dosage to meet your specific needs."



Lepine said CurcuMAXX C+ is also part of the growing popularity of organic products.



"Not only do we specialize in developing organic supplements, but we also respect the environment and our workers and vendors," he added. "We want people to be healthy as well as the world."



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



To purchase, visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com.



Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with CurcuMAXX C+. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service. Please check with your doctor.