BOCA RATON, Fl -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2022 --RevNutrition.com will soon offer CurcuMAXX C+, a high-dose Curcumin dietary supplement, to its customers.



"We are thrilled that RevNutrition.com will be one of the first online retailers to carry CurcuMAXX C+," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France. "We decided to enter the U.S. market with a dietary supplement that helps relieve joint pain."



CurcuMAXX C+ is arriving in the U.S. just as American adults are seeking dietary supplements in record numbers.



"People are looking to keep themselves healthy," Lepine said. "The last two years with the pandemic moved more people to look at alternative and complementary medicine.



"We want to be proactive with our health," he added. "People do not want to wait until they are sick. They want to stay healthy."



Lepine said Curcumin, which is the active ingredient in Turmeric, has become popular in the United States because of its known health properties.



Healthline.com lists several science-backed benefits of Curcumin;



1) Contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

2) May lower the risk of heart disease

3) Relieve joint pain from arthritis

4) Eases depression

5) May delay aging and ward off age-related chronic diseases



"Although we know all about the health benefits of Curcumin, we developed our dietary supplement to help people with joint pain because it reduces inflammation," Lepine said.



Lepine cited several studies that suggest Curcumin might ease symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis."



"We use a high dose of Curcumin in our dietary supplement to maximize its effectiveness," Lepin added.



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



"We are committed to using sustainable vendors," Lepine said. "Helping people and saving the planet are foundational principles for us."



CurcuMAXX C+ comes in capsules and soluble liquids with 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin.



For more information, please CurcuMAXX C+ online.