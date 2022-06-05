Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2022 --Curcumin's health benefits are now backed up by recent studies.



The medicinal benefits of Curcumin, which is the active ingredient in the spice Turmeric, date back 4,000 years.



"In modern times, however, research supports the many health benefits of Curcumin," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France. "Curcumin helps arthritis and joint pain, reduces chronic inflammation, aids in weight loss, improves skin health, and enhances brain function, to name a few."



The National Institute of Health cites research studies saying that Curcumin may also help with "exercise-induced inflammation and muscle soreness."



"The research suggests that Curcumin can help people before they are diagnosed with these ailments," he added. "Curcumin is good for your overall health."



Lepine said more consumers today are using dietary supplements than ever before.



"Millions of people with joint pain can benefit from CurcuMAXX C+," Lepine said. "One in four adults in the U.S. suffer from 'conditions like arthritis and gout that cause stiffness and painful joints.'"



Lepine said these conditions can physically limit a person's daily activities.



"People today are more concerned about their health than their ancestors," Lepine said. "Alternative medicine is popular. Consumers want plant-based supplements to help keep themselves healthy.



"Consumers are searching for health products, such as CurcuMAXX C+," he added. "Driving this health kick is the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone is taking their health more seriously now."



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



CurcuMAXX C+, which OneLavi.com will soon offer on its website, comes in capsules and soluble liquids with 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin.



For more information, please visit CurcuMAXX C+ online.