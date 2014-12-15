Curious About Organic Mattresses? Sleep Junkie's Latest Guide Offers Answers

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2014 --The benefits of organic foods are fairly well-understood, and a greater proportion of families are buying organic than ever before. However, many consumers are less clear about the advantages of other types of organic products, such as mattresses.



Sleep Junkie, a blog on beds and sleep, recently published a guide entitled, "Should You Choose an Organic Mattress?" Released December 10, this article aims to clarify the advantages and disadvantages of organic beds in order to help shoppers determine the best type of mattress for their needs.



Spurred by changes to flammability laws and increasing awareness of indoor pollutants, several organic mattress mattress brands have entered the market to meet increasing consumer interest in healthier bedding. Sleep Junkie details how these organic beds differ from traditional options in the guide. In terms of materials, organic mattresses tend to use things like organic cotton, wool and latex foam, as opposed to the polyurethane foams and synthetic fibers seen in traditional beds.



Key advantages of organic beds explained in the article include the use of hypoallergenic materials, no pesticides residues or toxic fire-proofing chemicals, reduced exposure to volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and more. Potential drawbacks, however, include limited availability and options, higher prices, and purchasing confusion.



The guide also offers a comparison of eight companies that advertise organic mattresses, including both a straightforward comparison chart and descriptions of the brands. Sleep Junkie identifies the types of materials used, organic certifications, warranty and return timelines, and pricing to aid prospective shoppers. Names include Astrabeds, OMI, Naturepedic and more.



A quick checklist summarizes the article's points, explaining that people most likely to benefit from organic mattresses are those who are concerned about or sensitive to common chemicals; those who prefer natural products; those concerned about environmental impact; and those who don't mind taking a little extra time to research beds.



The Sleep Junkie blog also features several other articles on mattress shopping and brand comparisons, along with helpful articles on sleep for interested readers.



