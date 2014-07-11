Current, Former Pros Hit the Court in Houston Charity Hoops League

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2014 --Current and former NBA, European and college basketball stars are coming together this summer in the Bradley League, a weekly hoops league featuring legends of the game.



The league, which involves eight weeks of regular play and two weeks of playoffs, includes eight teams sponsored by Houston-area businesses. Taking part are seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry, current New York Knick Toure’ Murry and retired NBA stars Reggie Slater and Moochie Norris.



“The Bradley League is a great opportunity for people throughout our community to check out some fast-paced, competitive basketball featuring hoops stars from past, present and future,” said Cory Moore, owner of league sponsor J&M Jewelry. “We are very fortunate to be able to watch stars like Robert Horry and Toure’ Murry in action, right in our own backyard.”



The Bradley League allows current and former hoops stars the chance to engage in a high level of play and contribute to important local causes and programs that provide opportunities for Houston-area youth. All of its games, which are free to attend, take place Sundays at Faith West Academy, located at 2225 Porter Road in Katy.



J&M Jewelry sponsors the Flyers, a team led by Horry and Slater. The company, with operations in Houston, Austin and New York, is an international manufacturer and wholesaler of quality jewelry. It offers engagement rings, high-end custom designs, diamonds, necklaces, men’s jewelry, gold diamonds, white gold, wedding bands and more. J&M Jewelery also offers precious and semi-precious gemstones and a number of customization options for customers.



Over his 16-year NBA career, Horry played for the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. He is particularly noted for his ability to hit clutch shots, particularly in the playoffs and NBA Finals.



“The Houston area loves basketball, and we know that once more people hear about this exciting league, it will become increasingly popular throughout our community,” said Moore. “We are proud to serve as a sponsor of the league — and the Flyers in particular.”



Rafail Insurance Group sponsors the Storm, which features Murry, former Texas Tech star Darryl Dora and Marcus Hall, who currently plays professionally in Europe. The family-owned firm is in the top 1 percent of Farmers Insurance agencies nationwide, and it has quickly earned a reputation for its service-oriented approach and commitment to providing the right level of coverage for each client.



The Bradley League’s next set of games will take place Sunday, July 13 starting at 2 p.m. Individuals purchasing raffle tickets through Groupon will be entered into a drawing for signed merchandise and other prizes. For schedules, highlights and to learn more about the league, visit http://www.bradleyleague.com.