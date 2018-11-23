Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2018 --Summary: Solar Water Heaters Market By Technology (Unglazed Water Collector, Flat Plate Collector and Evacuated Tube Collector), System (Pumped and Thermosyphon) and Application (Industrial, Commercial and Residential) - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025



Solar Water Heaters Market-Industry Outlook:

The solar water heater is the gadget that can be utilized to catch the sunlight with the end goal to warm the water in present in the pipes to be utilized for showers, baths, and so on. These heaters comprises for the most part of: the thermal panels (sunlight collectors) setup on the rooftop; the tank for storing the high temp water; the accessories, for example, the circulating pump to convey the energy from sun from the authority to the tank, and the thermal regulator. Therefore, the Solar Water Heaters Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Solar Water Heaters Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Solar Water Heaters Market-Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



Racold

SunTank

Honeywell Corporation

A.O. Smith

Bosch

Rheem Manufacturing

Linuo Ritter

Viessmann Manufacturing

Bradford White Corporation

Wagner Solar UK



Solar Water Heaters Market-Segmentation:

Based on Technology the market is segmented into Unglazed Water Collector, Flat Plate Collector and Evacuated Tube Collector. The Evacuated Tube Collector section is leading the market owing higher potential for conversion of energy, fewer requirements for maintenance, etc.



Based on System the market is segmented into Pumped and Thermosyphon. The Thermosyphon section is leading the market owing ease of utilization & installation, the cost effectiveness of these systems, etc.



Based on Application the market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial and Residential. The Residential section is leading the market owing recovery in the sector of construction in the developed nations, etc.



Solar Water Heaters Market-Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region is leading the global Solar Water Heaters Market owing to more rate of growth, increasing performance of the economies, increasing investment on the research & development activities, etc. North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA



Major TOC of Report:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers



4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)



5. Solar Water Heaters Market, By Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Solar Water Heaters Revenue and Market Share by Technology (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Solar Water Heaters Revenue and Revenue Share by Technology (2014-2018)

5.3. Unglazed Water Collector

5.3.1. Global Unglazed Water Collector Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Flat Plate Collector



6. Solar Water Heaters Market, By System

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Solar Water Heaters Revenue and Market Share by System (2014-2018)

6.2.1. Global Solar Water Heaters Revenue and Revenue Share by System (2014-2018)

6.3. Pumped

6.3.1. Global Pumped Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4. Thermosyphon

6.4.1. Global Thermosyphon Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



7. Solar Water Heaters Market, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Solar Water Heaters Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2018)

7.2.1. Global Solar Water Heaters Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2014-2018)

7.3. Industrial

7.3.1. Global Industrial Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

7.4. Commercial

....



List of Tables and Figures:

Figure United States Solar Water Heaters Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Canada Solar Water Heaters Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Mexico Solar Water Heaters Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Germany Solar Water Heaters Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure France Solar Water Heaters Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure UK Solar Water Heaters Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Table Racold Solar Water Heaters Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table SunTank Solar Water Heaters Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table Honeywell Corporation Solar Water Heaters Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table A.O. Smith Solar Water Heaters Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

....



Ask For Customized Report on Your Requirements



Buy Full Premium Data Report



