CURT Develops RAM OEM Compatible 5th Wheel Legs

Eau Claire, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --CURT Manufacturing, a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium towing products, has developed OEM compatible 5th wheel legs made specifically to fit RAM 2013-2014 truck beds that contain the towing prep package.



New in the 2013-2014 models, RAM created a towing prep package, designed to make 5th wheel and gooseneck installations easier and smoother. With this in mind, CURT saw a need for its consumers and developed RAM OEM compatible 5th wheel legs. The legs mount directly into the under-bed mount locations and convert any CURT 5th wheel hitch head to RAM’s under-bed hitch platforms; including CURT’s Q16, Q20, Q24 and E16 hitch heads.



The most unique feature of CURT’s 5th wheel legs is the variable position anchors that allow the 5th wheel hitches to easily drop into the under-bed locations. A quarter-turn anchoring system allows quick and easy 5th wheel installation and removal. The anchors can be adjusted to limit movement and eliminate unwanted chucking noises. CURT estimates installation to take just 20 to 40 minutes depending on an installer’s level of expertise. For a complete installation video of the CURT 16021 RAM OEM Compatible 5th wheel legs, click here.



CURT’s RAM OEM compatible 5th wheel legs have a gross trailer weight capacity of up to 24,000 lbs. This heavy-duty product is completed with a durable carbide powder coat finish.



About CURT Manufacturing

CURT is a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium towing products. The company offers American-made, custom-fit receiver hitches and wiring harnesses for nearly any vehicle on the road. They also market a broad range of trailer hitches, towing systems and related accessories. CURT is ‘The First Name in Towing Products’ for automobile, SUV, and truck hitches, as well as RV, gooseneck and commercial towing systems. Products are marketed through retailers, distributors, installers, and e-tailers across the U.S. and Canada. CURT employs hundreds of associates, primarily at their manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters located in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. CURT operates 10 regional warehouses throughout the United States and Canada and has been twice named a Wisconsin ‘Manufacturer of the Year’.



For additional information on CURT products or to become a dealer, click here or call toll free at 1-877-CURTMFG (287-8634)



Media Contact:



Sarah Barone

sbarone@curtmfg.com

715-838-4048