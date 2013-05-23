CURT Manufacturing Announces New, High Capacity Weight Distribution Hitches

Eau Claire, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2013 --CURT Manufacturing, a leading manufacturer and marketer of top quality towing products, is excited to announce that they now offer Weight Distribution Hitches with capacities up to 15,000 lbs. The hitches will be offered in both round bar and trunnion styles.



CURT Weight Distribution Hitches provide improved vehicle and trailer control by leveling the trailer and more evenly distributing the weight. They feature a heavy duty, adjustable formed head which allows tilting at various angles. The 12” shank is made to fit 2” x 2” receiver tube openings. The weight distribution hitches include forged steel spring bars and hook up brackets. CURT’s new round bar weight distribution hitch has up to 14,000 lb gross trailer weight (GTW) capacity and up to 1,400 lb tongue weight (TW) capacity. The new trunnion bar weight distribution hitch has up to 15,000 lb GTW capacity and up to 1,500 lb TW capacity. All CURT weight distribution hitches include pin and clips and are completed with a rust resistant durable powder coat finish. For more information on CURT Weight Distribution Hitches, click here.



About CURT Manufacturing

CURT is a leading manufacturer and marketer of top quality towing products. The company offers American-made, custom fit receiver hitches and wiring harnesses for nearly any vehicle on the road. They also market a broad range of trailer hitches, towing systems and related accessories. CURT is ‘The First Name in Towing Products’ for automobile and truck hitches, as well as RV, gooseneck and commercial towing systems. Products are marketed through retailers, distributors, installers, and e-tailers across the U.S. and Canada. CURT employs hundreds of associates, primarily at their manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters which is located in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. CURT operates 11 regional warehouses, each carrying over 2,500 items and has been twice named a Wisconsin ‘Manufacturer of the Year’.



For additional information on CURT products or to become a dealer, click here or call toll free at 1-877-CURTMFG (287-8634)