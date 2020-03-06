Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2020 --Access Elevator offers customized curved stairlift options to businesses and residents to accommodate the unique features of staircases and provide quick and efficient mobility for people in wheelchairs.



Staircases pose a common and bothersome issue for people with limited mobility. Standard stairlifts are not built to accommodate unique staircases with turns and curves. For homeowners and businesses looking to increase wheelchair accessibility without installing elevators that can take up a more significant amount of space, a curved stairlift is an ideal option.



Curved stairlifts incorporate the unique aspects of your staircase while maintaining its attractive look and style. By working around the shape of your staircase, curved stairlifts provide increased mobility and convenience with minimal interruption. These customized stairlifts can typically be fitted in a matter of hours, making home mobility practical and efficient.



The continuous charge function gives curved stairlifts the ability to charge no matter what position on the track, making these battery-charged seats ideal for people who are always on the go. Through this self-charging technology, curved stairlifts can be left in any position, making charging much more convenient and worry-free, knowing that the lift is ready to go when you are.



With added powered swivel function, you can mount or dismount your seat safely through the single press of a button or pull of a lever. For added safety, powered swivels incorporate a manual override emergency release for improved stairway access if needed, making curved stairlifts a safe and practical option.



Curved stairlifts are ideal for handicapped people looking to increase mobility without changing the structure of their home, or spend excessive amounts of money. These curved stairlifts accommodate the unique features and shape of your stairs, making these lifts an asset to your home or business through the enhancement of mobility and accessibility for all individuals.



