Allen, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2012 --MBW Custom Cabinets located in Allen, TX has been building the highest quality custom cabinets for resale by builders and interior designers for many years. In recent months MBW has expanded their capacity and enlarged their factory as part of a long-term strategy to sell wholesale direct to the public.



As of March 2012 MBW Custom Cabinets is now accepting orders direct from the public. For the first time homeowners now have access to the same quality custom kitchen cabinets used in custom designed homes throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.



One notable service that MBW provides to all of their customers is their CAD design service, which is included at no additional charge. They will come to your location, measure and design your cabinets and then provide you with complete plans in digital format. This is a big advantage to homeowners doing a remodel or renovation as well as to custom homebuilders. MBW Custom Cabinets can design and build kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, home entertainment centers, garage cabinets and laundry room cabinets.



When asked what is different about his cabinets MBW founder, Marc Wood states, “All of our cabinet boxes are ½” plywood. We don’t use any fiberboard or nailing strips. We use solid wood grommets in the corners of the cabinets not plastic that you will find in so many others. We also use full extension all metal high-grade gliders, not the nylon ones common on most cabinets. Also, all of our shelves are adjustable. We provide standard construction features that are often not even optional with other providers”.



MBW Custom Cabinets operates out of their factory in Allen, TX which houses a complete full service wood shop, staining rooms and a showroom. Visitors are welcome to tour the factory and see, feel and touch various cabinets in the showroom.



Elaborating on optional upgrades Mr. Wood says, “As an upgrade we offer Blumotion self close hardware for doors and drawers, although our standard all metal, heavy duty hardware is well above the industry standard. We can also build doors and drawer fronts out of any hardwood a customer wants including exotic woods”.



MBW Custom Cabinets

7531 E. Parker Rd.

Allen, Tx 75002



214-695-3612

marc@mbwcustomcabinets.com

http://www.mbwcustomcabinets.com