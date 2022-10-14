Custom Calendars to Promote Business Now Available at Rayacom

Kelowna, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2022 --Has digital technology rendered the paper calendar obsolete? Absolutely not. Attractive calendars remain a convenient, well-organized way to keep track of important dates. For businesses that want to stay top of mind, customers are flipping for Rayacom's custom calendar printing. For more, go to https://rayacom.com/product-category/marketing-materials-category/calendars/



For savvy businesses out to maximize their marketing budget, a custom calendar that includes a logo, slogan, and contact information is a high-impact, low-cost way to gain year-round exposure.



Calendars are light and functional. They don't require assembly, and about anyone can use them. As a promotional tool or giveaway, calendars are a great way to increase brand awareness, develop rapport, and build goodwill. After all, who doesn't love getting free stuff?



Rayacom offers a wall or desk format, both double-sided and printed in vibrant full colour for maximum impact. Remember—an attractive calendar needs good quality, beautiful photos of products/services. Ideally, these should be professional images or art that can be used in graphic promotion and social feeds. For businesses without access, stock images from a free image bank like Pixabay and Unsplash may be an alternative. There are also paid images from services like Shutterstock and Adobe.



Businesses interested in custom calendar printing can work with their own designers or collaborate with Rayacom's in-house design team to create a one-of-a-kind promotional item people will proudly display in their homes and offices. Rayacom is proud to offer the best quality printed marketing materials with quick turnarounds to businesses on tight schedules.



Don't forget—calendars are about timing. Most people tend to keep the first one they receive, so reach out to start planning a memorable giveaway for 2023. Call 1-877-75PRINT (77468) to get started, or visit Rayacom's Custom Calendar page to order online.



