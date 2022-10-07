Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2022 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, now features their custom canopy service for building and business owners. When clients are ready to move beyond the normal and move up to the eye-catching for your building, contact MASA Architectural Canopies for custom canopy information.



Most canopies that are on buildings are typically square or rectangular in shape. These canopies are merely functional in appearance and don't really provide any kind of style for the building. What makes a building stand out is having some features that are unexpected, that don't utilize the square corners. We provide several materials with which to create a custom canopy.



The truth is that the canopy can be nearly any shape or size that building owners want it to be. It might be fun to have a canopy look like it was part of a cylinder. Or they may want to have a large fan-shaped canopy that looks like water splashing. Perhaps they want an industrial look with exposed beams and Plexiglas covering. The only limit to a custom canopy is the imagination.



With a custom canopy, not only will it be providing protection for the doorways from the elements, but it will also be making a statement about the building. The use of color with a custom canopy is also important so that they don't have a run-of-the-mill canopy on the building.



Perhaps in the past metal canopies were only done in a few configurations, but today MASA Architectural Canopies can make a metal custom canopy do all sorts of twists and turns. This means the custom canopy will have character, whether it's over the main entrance of the building or positioned over the loading docks on the warehouse.



MASA Architectural Canopies is the national leader in building outdoor custom canopies for different applications. Their use of aluminum for frames and canopies allows for unique shapes and sizes perfect for all sorts of applications.



