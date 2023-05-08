Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2023 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, works with many businesses to provide them design help that leads to a custom canopy for their building. From the custom design work to the color choices and more, it doesn't have to be a chore to get custom canopies for a building. Contact them today to learn more.



What will a custom canopy look like? This is a common question that they hear from many people. The answer is that it will depend on many factors, but their design team will work with clients to get things just right so that they know when they have the right form and function. MASA Architectural Canopies typically start with one of their main design plans and customize things from there.



An example of a starting point is the Ecoshade canopy. This design is both modern and effective by ensuring that the intense sunlight is blocked out by a series of aluminum blades that can rotate for maximum effectiveness. These custom canopies also are installed with a thermal break to prevent any absorbed heat from the canopy being transferred into the building.



A popular option is the Extrudeck canopy that looks like a flat roof extending from the side of a building. While viewers can't see it from the ground, there is a tremendous amount of engineering inside of these custom canopies that allow rainwater to be directed away while providing shade from the sun. These have been installed over the loading docks of warehouses to provide protection while loading and unloading trailers, as well as many other retail commercial spaces.



When clients add a custom canopy from MASA Architectural Canopies, they are adding a piece to the building that will provide a number of benefits for them as well as their customers. The custom canopy can provide a pop of color against an otherwise stale building facade, helping a building to stand out more. These custom canopies also provide protection for the windows and doors from the intense sun, the beating rain, and the snow as well if clients have that in their area. They help lower the energy costs for heating and cooling and even provide a space where guests can get out of the rain and snow before they enter a space. Contact them today to start working on a custom canopy.



