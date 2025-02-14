Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2025 --When anyone thinks of commercial awnings, oftentimes the image that grows in their minds is that of a fabric covering over a metal framework that denotes an entrance, or sometimes is over a building's windows as a way to provide color or a bit of relief to the facade of the building. At MASA Architectural Canopies, they do so much more than that, including custom commercial awnings that aren't the usual options. For example, one of their custom commercial awnings is designed to help a building not only provide shade, but to also help preserve the interior temperature and remove some of the strain on a building's HVAC components. This is a lot more benefit than most other commercial awning products. Contact them today to learn more about getting a custom commercial awning that does more than just look nice.



The truth is that they were considered sustainable long before it became a buzzword the last few years. Their use of aluminum means that any custom commercial awning is recyclable, and also contains recycled material.



It is this strong, yet malleable metal, that provides the wide range of sizes and shapes that can be designed with it. It can be used as a framework, or it can be used to skin a design, or both.



Many times, commercial awnings are such that they are only designed to be used for ground floor situations. Their Ecoshade for example, is a unit that can provide benefits for the entire building when utilized on multiple floors of the building. The moveable fins can be automated and motorized so that they can be adjusted when needed.



One way to make a custom commercial awning stand out from the rest is to combine different materials in the overall design. For example, businesses may want to have clear or translucent panels made from glass that provide a visual impact. Other times, they may utilize wood posts as supports for a metal awning, which can combine rustic with modern. A custom commercial awning can be nearly anything that the customer wants it to be.



When they work with different organizations, they are often tasked with developing a custom commercial awning that captures the essence of the organization. Sometimes they have ideas they share, while other times they rely entirely on the MASA Architectural Canopies team to develop their unique flavor. Don't wait or settle for the ordinary, when clients could have their own custom commercial awning gracing a building. Contact them today to learn more.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA Architectural Canopies is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed, engineered plans and drawings, with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.